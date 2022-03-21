2017 Toyota Tacoma

$42,375 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8786639

8786639 Stock #: F4MB7U

F4MB7U VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0HX086472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,020 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain... Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Safety Brake Assist Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Package Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

