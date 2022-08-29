Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

10 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport | Upgraded Wheels | Blind Spot Monitoring | TRDpro Grill

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport | Upgraded Wheels | Blind Spot Monitoring | TRDpro Grill

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9230551
  Stock #: 50331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport, 3.5L 6-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Push to Start, Upgraded TRDpro Wheels and Grill, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? First, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Custom Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

