2017 Toyota Tacoma

VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6HX026635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Inferno

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,194 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain... Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Navigation System POWER REAR WINDOWS Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Convenience Tow Hitch Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Headlights-Automatic Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Windows-Power Audio-MP3 Player Brakes-Type-Front Disc/Rear Drum Seat Trim-Cloth Tire-Conventional Spare Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.