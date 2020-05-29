Menu
$35,299

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7 V8 TRD Offroad

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7 V8 TRD Offroad

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$35,299

+ taxes & licensing

  86,378KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5162378
  Stock #: F36BM2
  VIN: 5TFUY5F13HX615975
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

