2017 Toyota Tundra

9497830 Stock #: F4X25P

F4X25P VIN: 5TFDY5F13HX639564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,598 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 2 Skid Plates TBD Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs) 143.8 L Fuel Tank Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... 562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tow Hooks DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat TRD OFFROAD PACKAGE -inc: Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Clearance & Back Up Sensors, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Compass, Tires: P275/65R18 All Terrain, 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TRD Decals, Fuel Tank Protector Plates, Power Moonro...

