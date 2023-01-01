Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

43,598 KM

Details Description Features

$45,862

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SR5 Plus TRD OFFROAD

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9497830
  3. 9497830
  4. 9497830
  5. 9497830
$45,862

+ taxes & licensing

43,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9497830
  • Stock #: F4X25P
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F13HX639564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
2 Skid Plates
TBD Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
TRD OFFROAD PACKAGE -inc: Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Clearance & Back Up Sensors, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Compass, Tires: P275/65R18 All Terrain, 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TRD Decals, Fuel Tank Protector Plates, Power Moonro...

