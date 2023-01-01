2017 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 9497830 Stock #: F4X25P VIN: 5TFDY5F13HX639564
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4X25P
Mileage
43,598 KM
Mechanical
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
TRD OFFROAD PACKAGE -inc: Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Clearance & Back Up Sensors, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Compass, Tires: P275/65R18 All Terrain, 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TRD Decals, Fuel Tank Protector Plates, Power Moonro...
