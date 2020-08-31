Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Yaris

32,935 KM

Details Description Features

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5770029
  3. 5770029
  4. 5770029
  5. 5770029
  6. 5770029
  7. 5770029
  8. 5770029
  9. 5770029
  10. 5770029
  11. 5770029
  12. 5770029
  13. 5770029
  14. 5770029
  15. 5770029
  16. 5770029
  17. 5770029
  18. 5770029
  19. 5770029
  20. 5770029
Contact Seller

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

32,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5770029
  • Stock #: F3KERN
  • VIN: VNKKTUD31HA082832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3KERN
  • Mileage 32,935 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2012 Buick Verano w/...
 57,771 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 50,058 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR FWD
 27,290 KM
$23,343 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory