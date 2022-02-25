$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2017 Toyota Yaris
2017 Toyota Yaris
LE | Automatic | Air Conditioning
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
24,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8366658
- Stock #: 260470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 5dr HB Auto LE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8