2017 Toyota Yaris

$16,058 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 9 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8910919

8910919 Stock #: F4NRNB

F4NRNB VIN: VNKKTUD32HA081091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 113,929 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 5-speed manual transmission w/OD Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.72 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 42 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Manual Transmission aux audio input jack Base Package w/No Options ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.