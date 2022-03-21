Menu
2017 Toyota Yaris

113,929 KM

Details Description Features

$16,058

+ tax & licensing
$16,058

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE Hatchback | 5-Speed Manual

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE Hatchback | 5-Speed Manual

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 8910919
  3. 8910919
  4. 8910919
$16,058

+ taxes & licensing

113,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8910919
  • Stock #: F4NRNB
  • VIN: VNKKTUD32HA081091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,929 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Yaris LE 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 5-Speed Manual FWD Blue Streak Metallic
Key Features:
- Bluetooth
- 4 Speakers
- ABS brakes
- Air Conditioning
- Electronic Stability Control
- Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel
- Traction control
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.72 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
aux audio input jack
Base Package w/No Options
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

