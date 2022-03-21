2017 Toyota Yaris

Listing ID: 8910919 Stock #: F4NRNB VIN: VNKKTUD32HA081091
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
113,929 KM
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
Safety
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Additional Features
Base Package w/No Options
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
