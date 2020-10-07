Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

5,745 KM

Coupe Classic

Watch This Vehicle

5,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6050778
  • Stock #: 267250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 2dr Cpe Auto Classic, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
DEEP BLACK PEARL
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
BEIGE/BROWN SIOUX 2-TONE CLOTH & LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES -inc: contrast stitching

