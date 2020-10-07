2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection DEEP BLACK PEARL Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription BEIGE/BROWN SIOUX 2-TONE CLOTH & LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES -inc: contrast stitching

