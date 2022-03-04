2017 Volkswagen Golf...

$21,932 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8635760

Stock #: F4JP8G

VIN: 3VW217AU1HM063209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JP8G

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 16" Toronto Alloy Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support and centre armrest w/storage tray Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission

