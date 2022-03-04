$21,932+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline Bluetooth | Back Up Cam
- Listing ID: 8635760
- Stock #: F4JP8G
- VIN: 3VW217AU1HM063209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline 4D Hatchback FWD 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
Back up camera, Push start button, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Dual Zone A/C, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction control.
Reviews:
* The Golf is rated highly on most aspects of refined and comfortable motoring, with many owners reporting that it feels and rides like a pricier machine. Braking and steering feel are highly rated. Modern interfaces and displays, as well as a flexible cargo area, help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
