2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Deluxe Wheel Covers Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.