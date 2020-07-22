Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ Heated Seats *Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ Heated Seats *Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5617992
  2. 5617992
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5617992
  • Stock #: F3BKXX
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ2HM396277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low mileage beautiful Tornado Red 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ sedan in manual transmission featuring heated seats, rear camera and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 101,367 KM
$12,845 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 66,340 KM
$12,567 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 26,680 KM
$23,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory