2017 Volkswagen Jetta

44,503 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6823472
  Stock #: 271150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHITE SILVER METALLIC
TITAN BLACK DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM
CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE -inc: App-Connect Smartphone Integration Android Auto Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink Radio: Composition Media w/SiriusXM Satellite 6.33" touchscreen radio w/proximity sensor CD player 1 SD card slot and voice control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: Front Fog Lights Integrated into front bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

