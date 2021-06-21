Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

67,537 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Sedan Wolfsburg Edition w/Sunroof & Heated Seats *Local Trade*

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

67,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478256
  • Stock #: 201191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Having a low car payment shouldn't mean having to skimp on features, right? Check out this value packed 2017 VW Jetta Wolfsburg Edition that just arrived on trade: you get great features such as heated seats, sunroof, alloy rims, Bluetooth and back-up camera. All this in a fuel efficient, easy to park sedan that's also fun to drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

