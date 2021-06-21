2017 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Having a low car payment shouldn't mean having to skimp on features, right? Check out this value packed 2017 VW Jetta Wolfsburg Edition that just arrived on trade: you get great features such as heated seats, sunroof, alloy rims, Bluetooth and back-up camera. All this in a fuel efficient, easy to park sedan that's also fun to drive!
