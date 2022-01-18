Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

84,875 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Sedan GLI Autobahn, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

84,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151511
  • Stock #: 274870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,875 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Blind Spot Monitor. * Front and Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Sport Seats. * Power Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel. * Premium Fender Audio Sound System. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Bi-Xenon Headlights with Adaptive Front Light System. * Red Brake Calipers. * Sport Suspension. * Unique GLI Front Bumper. * Unique GLI Grille. * Cross Differential System. * Black Headliner. * Ambient Interior Lighting. * Front Fog Lights.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
PURE WHITE
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Driver Monitoring

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

