2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan GLI Autobahn, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,875 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Blind Spot Monitor. * Front and Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Sport Seats. * Power Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel. * Premium Fender Audio Sound System. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Bi-Xenon Headlights with Adaptive Front Light System. * Red Brake Calipers. * Sport Suspension. * Unique GLI Front Bumper. * Unique GLI Grille. * Cross Differential System. * Black Headliner. * Ambient Interior Lighting. * Front Fog Lights.
