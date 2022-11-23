$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
St James Volkswagen
204-788-1100
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline+
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
51,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9400435
- Stock #: 222912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PURE WHITE
TITAN BLACK DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM
CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE -inc: App-Connect Smartphone Integration Android Auto Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink Radio: Composition Media w/SiriusXM Satellite 6.33" touchscreen radio w/proximity sensor CD player 1 SD card slot and voice control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: Front Fog Lights Integrated into front bumper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1