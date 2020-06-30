Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,375 KM

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

  • Listing ID: 5353676
  • Stock #: 253601
  • VIN: WVGMV7AX9HK001702

60,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,375 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Tiguan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.* This Volkswagen Tiguan is a Bargain with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" New York Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tires: 18" All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

