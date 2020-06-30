2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Tiguan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.* This Volkswagen Tiguan is a Bargain with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" New York Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tires: 18" All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
