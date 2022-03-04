2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Sale $25,827 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8645360

8645360 Stock #: F4JV7E

F4JV7E VIN: WVGNV7AX0HW502944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pacific Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 96,064 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.45 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection 1149# Maximum Payload 64 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels: 17" Novara Alloy Tires: 17" All Season Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power recline and power lumbar support and 8-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/fold flat function Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.