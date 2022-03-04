$25,827+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,827
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Sale
$25,827
+ taxes & licensing
96,064KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8645360
- Stock #: F4JV7E
- VIN: WVGNV7AX0HW502944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
1149# Maximum Payload
64 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 17" Novara Alloy
Tires: 17" All Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power recline and power lumbar support and 8-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/fold flat function
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2