2017 Volkswagen Touareg

35,241 KM

Details Description Features

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Sportline AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Dual climate control

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Sportline AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Dual climate control

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

35,241KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8276307
  Stock #: F4DUNV
  VIN: WVGEF7BP1HD004842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DUNV
  • Mileage 35,241 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Regular Ride Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.70 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 2,800 kgs (6,173 lbs)
1239# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.6L FSI
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 18" AS
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" Arica Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets, 8-way power driver and front passenger seat and manual lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
1 SD card slot
Radio: RNS 850 Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: 8.0" touchscreen w/3D mapping
MDI Media Device Interface w/iPod connectivity and SiriusXM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

