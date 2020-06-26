2017 Volvo V60

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*WELL EQUIPPED LEASE RETURN DIRECT FROM VOLVO CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Own this luxury sports wagon for a great price today! All-Wheel drive stability plus power heated leather seats with memory function, LCD display with Navigation and rear-view camera, web browser, voice activated Bluetooth, satellite radio, power sunroof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, dual climate control, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button start, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, traction control and Volvo`s host of safety features including lane departure warning, blind spot detection and collision warning system with front and rear park assist sensors. Payments start as low as $97 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6520.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
