2017 Volvo V60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Expecting this V60 end of August! Coming in off Volvo Canada lease, a great price. Volvo wagons are legendary! Ask about Certified Program! Awesome features!
There is Navigation-Power Sunroof-Rear Park Assist Camera-Dynamic Bending Head Lamps-Blind Spot Information System-Heated Front and Rear Seats-18 Inch Alloy Wheels-Satellite Radio-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated Windshield/Washer Nozzles. There is a lot of heated features and guess what? We have 7 months of winter so guess that comes in handy right?
We have activated with no photos but expect to have them up by August 19.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8