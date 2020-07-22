Menu
2017 Volvo V60

33,707 KM

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Volvo V60

2017 Volvo V60

T5 Premier Cross Country

2017 Volvo V60

T5 Premier Cross Country SOLD IN 48 Hours!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

33,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5564931
  Stock #: F39HHV
  VIN: YV440MWK8H1038175

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Off-Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39HHV
  Mileage 33,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Expecting this V60 end of August! Coming in off Volvo Canada lease, a great price. Volvo wagons are legendary! Ask about Certified Program! Awesome features!
There is Navigation-Power Sunroof-Rear Park Assist Camera-Dynamic Bending Head Lamps-Blind Spot Information System-Heated Front and Rear Seats-18 Inch Alloy Wheels-Satellite Radio-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated Windshield/Washer Nozzles. There is a lot of heated features and guess what? We have 7 months of winter so guess that comes in handy right?
We have activated with no photos but expect to have them up by August 19.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Connected Navigation
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

