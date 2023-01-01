2017 Volvo V60

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 3 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9743560

9743560 Stock #: F4YV3Y

F4YV3Y VIN: YV440MWK9H1040503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Off-Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4YV3Y

Mileage 79,306 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.46 Axle Ratio 67.4 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P235/50R18 Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination Connected Navigation Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.