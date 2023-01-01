Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volvo V60

79,306 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo V60

2017 Volvo V60

T5 Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volvo V60

T5 Premier

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 9743560
  2. 9743560
  3. 9743560
  4. 9743560
  5. 9743560
  6. 9743560
  7. 9743560
  8. 9743560
  9. 9743560
  10. 9743560
  11. 9743560
  12. 9743560
  13. 9743560
  14. 9743560
  15. 9743560
  16. 9743560
  17. 9743560
  18. 9743560
  19. 9743560
  20. 9743560
  21. 9743560
  22. 9743560
  23. 9743560
  24. 9743560
  25. 9743560
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9743560
  • Stock #: F4YV3Y
  • VIN: YV440MWK9H1040503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Off-Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4YV3Y
  • Mileage 79,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Digital Compass
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Accent Lighting

- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Connected Navigation
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.46 Axle Ratio
67.4 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination
Connected Navigation
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2017 Volvo V60 T5 Pr...
 79,306 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC40 Mome...
 58,045 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Mome...
 64,020 KM
$47,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory