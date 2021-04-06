Menu
2017 Volvo V90

65,857 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Cross Country Local Lease Return

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

65,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841049
  • Stock #: F3WDDW
  • VIN: YV4A22NL6H1000262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,857 KM

Vehicle Description

This Osmium Grey on Amber V90 Cross Country is everything you have been hoping for in a luxury wagon!
Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield

Premium Package
- 12" Driver Display
- 4-zone Electronic Climate Control
- Accent Lighting

Premium Plus Package
- Sun curtain, rear side doors
- Mechanical Cushion Extension
- Amber Inscription Nappa Leather w/Charcoal Interior

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

