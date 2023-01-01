$45,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2017 Volvo V90
T6 Bowers | Vision | CPO
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9688687
- Stock #: F4YEYH
- VIN: YV4A22NL6H1006837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4YEYH
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.