$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier *JUST IN OFF LEASE*

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier *JUST IN OFF LEASE*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,887KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292821
  • Stock #: F377N2
  • VIN: YV440MRK6H2232757
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Off-Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Low km, great colour combo. We are in the process of putting it through the shop for safety and detailing but don't let that stop you from calling or coming down! Great price too.
AND ask about the Volvo Certified Pre Owned Program and why over 80% of our buyers take it.
We have activated with some actual pictures while we process.
Great features such as Navigation! Panoramic Roof! Heated Steering Wheel!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

