2017 Volvo XC60

33,918 KM

Details

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60

T6 Drive-E Premier *Local Lease Return*

2017 Volvo XC60

T6 Drive-E Premier *Local Lease Return*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

33,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5769990
  Stock #: F3BBF3
  VIN: YV449MRK8H2166718

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3BBF3
  Mileage 33,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km too, and balance of warranty. Ask why over 80% of our pre owned Volvo buyers choose the optional Certified program. It is truly amazing.
Check out these features! Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front AND Rear Seats, power front seats, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera and more!

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Mobile hotspot internet access

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

