2017 Volvo XC60

62,799 KM

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier Includes Extended Warranty

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier Includes Extended Warranty

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

62,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329799
  • Stock #: F3R46Y
  • VIN: YV440MRK0H2169199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Off-Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous owner had the Certified Pre Owned and the next owner gets that for free! Balance of factory warranty of 6 year 160,000 km! And free!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.


Features are awesome. Style is awesome. With cold weather settling in the heated steering wheel and heated seats are very nice to have.
Please call to check out the only one we have in stock, may be the last one we see this year.

Vehicle Features

Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat-Power Passenger
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seat-Memory
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance

