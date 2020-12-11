2017 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Previous owner had the Certified Pre Owned and the next owner gets that for free! Balance of factory warranty of 6 year 160,000 km! And free!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Features are awesome. Style is awesome. With cold weather settling in the heated steering wheel and heated seats are very nice to have.
Please call to check out the only one we have in stock, may be the last one we see this year.
