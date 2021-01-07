Menu
2017 Volvo XC60

41,367 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
T5 Special Edition Premier

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Sale

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

41,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601592
  • Stock #: F3T5NT
  • VIN: YV440MRK8H2228323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Off-Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3T5NT
  • Mileage 41,367 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Trunk-Release-Remote
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seat-Memory
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Email Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

