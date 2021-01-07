2017 Volvo XC60

Vehicle Features

Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Trunk-Release-Remote Mobile hotspot internet access Seat-Memory Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.