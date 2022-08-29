2017 Volvo XC60

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9024571

9024571 Stock #: F4R1CK

F4R1CK VIN: YV440MRK9H2097631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4R1CK

Mileage 67,239 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 3.75 Axle Ratio Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop & adaptive shift GVWR: 2,424 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E 542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding TIRES: 19" Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory and power passenger seat Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Roof-Sun/Moon Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Trunk-Release-Remote Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Seat-Memory Wipers-Rain Sensing Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Tire-Front-Performance Tire-Rear-Performance Roof-Panoramic 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Transmission-Auto-8 Spd

