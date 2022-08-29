2017 Volvo XC60

Local SUV with no accidents! Plow through winter with one of the best SUV's ever made!
SE
- Heated Windshield
- Power Operated Tailgate with Programmable Memory Setting
- Headlight Washers
- Accent Lighting
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Digital Compass
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Cargo Cover
- 19" - "Lesath" Alloy Wheels
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist
- Heated Rear Seats
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
3.75 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection