2017 Volvo XC60

67,239 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier AWD

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier AWD

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

67,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9024571
  • Stock #: F4R1CK
  • VIN: YV440MRK9H2097631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4R1CK
  • Mileage 67,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Local SUV with no accidents! Plow through winter with one of the best SUV's ever made!
SE
- Heated Windshield
- Power Operated Tailgate with Programmable Memory Setting
- Headlight Washers
- Accent Lighting
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Digital Compass
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Cargo Cover
- 19" - "Lesath" Alloy Wheels
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist
- Heated Rear Seats
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
3.75 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop & adaptive shift
GVWR: 2,424 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
TIRES: 19"
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory and power passenger seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
MP3 Player
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Trunk-Release-Remote
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Seat-Memory
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Roof-Panoramic
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Transmission-Auto-8 Spd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

