2017 Volvo XC60
T6 Drive-E Premier Climate | Tech
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$35,998
- Listing ID: 9266737
- Stock #: F4UFP9
- VIN: YV449MRK3H2184754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Real nice local vehicle here with NO ACCIDENTS!
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Windshield
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights with Headlights Washers
- Headlight Washers
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
Convenience Package
- Cargo Cover
- Accent Lighting
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Power Operated Tailgate with Programmable Memory Setting
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors
- Digital Compass
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
Technology Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Front and Rear Park Assist
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
