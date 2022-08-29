Menu
2017 Volvo XC60

56,202 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

T6 Drive-E Premier Climate | Tech

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

56,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9266737
  • Stock #: F4UFP9
  • VIN: YV449MRK3H2184754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Real nice local vehicle here with NO ACCIDENTS!
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Windshield
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights with Headlights Washers
- Headlight Washers
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights

Convenience Package
- Cargo Cover
- Accent Lighting
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Power Operated Tailgate with Programmable Memory Setting
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors
- Digital Compass
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests

Technology Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)

- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Front and Rear Park Assist
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
3.75 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,435 kgs
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged/Supercharged
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop & adaptive shift
Full-Time All-Wheel
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: 18"
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Remote Engine Start
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

