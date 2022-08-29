2017 Volvo XC60

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 2 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9266737

Stock #: F4UFP9

VIN: YV449MRK3H2184754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,202 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 3.75 Axle Ratio 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,435 kgs Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged/Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop & adaptive shift Full-Time All-Wheel 542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: 18" Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Safety Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory

