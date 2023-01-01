$38,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
Inscription Climate | Vision
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$38,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5BK92
- Mileage 54,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Vision Package
- Visual Park Assist & Front "Fisheye" View
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert
Climate Package
- Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield
Convenience Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror
- Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear
- Protection Package
- 21" 8-Spoke, Silver Bright Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Rear Bumper Cover
- Booster Cushion, Centre Position, 2nd Row
- Black Headlining
- Leather Dashboard + Front and Rear Door Panel
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
