Vision Package - Visual Park Assist & Front Fisheye View - Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert Climate Package - Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms) - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Windshield Convenience Package - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping - Grocery Bag Holder - HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener - 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area - Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror - Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear - Protection Package - 21 8-Spoke, Silver Bright Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels - Trailer Hitch - Rear Bumper Cover - Booster Cushion, Centre Position, 2nd Row - Black Headlining - Leather Dashboard + Front and Rear Door Panel Dealer permit #5564

2017 Volvo XC90

54,575 KM

$38,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate | Vision

2017 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate | Vision

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

54,575KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PL4H1185361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5BK92
  • Mileage 54,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo
GVWR: 2750 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat, 4-way power lumbar and power side support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Seating

Memory Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver memory
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 2 settings for heat
2-way power driver and passenger lumbar
10-way power driver and passenger
flow-through console
4-way headrests
manual telescoping steering wheel and floor shifter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2017 Volvo XC90