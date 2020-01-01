2017 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Off lease from Volvo Canada, so happy to offer this. Luminous Sand is an awesome color, the km are low, the features are phenomenal. Google the safety record.
As part of the safety inspection we added new front AND rear brakes to meet our standards. We upgraded all required maintenance to meet our standards. There is a clean Car Fax-check our free link because we believe it should be offered that way.
Now let us talk about something only a Volvo dealer can offer: the Certified Pre Owned Program. When purchased it provides low finance rates up to 72 months AND the factory warranty becomes 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date of February 28, 2017. Over 80% of our pre owned Volvo buyers take this option.
The only one we have like this right now.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
