Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volvo XC90

34,608 KM

Details Description Features

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC90

2017 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum Three Rows Of Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum Three Rows Of Luxury

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sale

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

34,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227322
  • Stock #: F3MFUE
  • VIN: YV4102PK7H1134238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MFUE
  • Mileage 34,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Off lease from Volvo Canada, so happy to offer this. Luminous Sand is an awesome color, the km are low, the features are phenomenal. Google the safety record.
As part of the safety inspection we added new front AND rear brakes to meet our standards. We upgraded all required maintenance to meet our standards. There is a clean Car Fax-check our free link because we believe it should be offered that way.
Now let us talk about something only a Volvo dealer can offer: the Certified Pre Owned Program. When purchased it provides low finance rates up to 72 months AND the factory warranty becomes 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date of February 28, 2017. Over 80% of our pre owned Volvo buyers take this option.
The only one we have like this right now.

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians


Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Sirius Radio
Driver Side Airbag
voice control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
10 Speakers
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
USB AND AUX
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Radio: High Performance Audio System -inc: Volvo Sensus w/9.3" screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 140,987 KM
$5,991 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 29,510 KM
$49,991 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 42,407 KM
$42,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory