Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volvo XC90

93,222 KM

Details Description

$42,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,699

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC90

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Highly Equipped!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Highly Equipped!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 7752555
  2. 7752555
  3. 7752555
  4. 7752555
  5. 7752555
  6. 7752555
  7. 7752555
  8. 7752555
  9. 7752555
  10. 7752555
  11. 7752555
  12. 7752555
  13. 7752555
  14. 7752555
  15. 7752555
  16. 7752555
  17. 7752555
  18. 7752555
  19. 7752555
  20. 7752555
  21. 7752555
  22. 7752555
  23. 7752555
  24. 7752555
  25. 7752555
Contact Seller

$42,699

+ taxes & licensing

93,222KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7752555
  • Stock #: F47DTF
  • VIN: YV4A22PL0H1122564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,222 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL! Bought and serviced here with us. Don't let the kilometers fool you this XC90 is a GEM!
Climate Package
- Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Windshield

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert
- Visual Park Assist & Front "Fisheye" View
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors

Convenience Package
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear
- Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 68,708 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX Tech ...
 47,000 KM
$41,899 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano S...
 97,512 KM
$21,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory