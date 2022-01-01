2017 Volvo XC90

Listing ID: 8092783 Stock #: F4CB8B VIN: YV4102PK1H1106323
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4CB8B
Mileage
46,618 KM
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Real-Time Traffic Display
Seating
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Additional Features
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
MOMENTUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 12.3" Full Graphical Instrument Cluster, Interior High Level Illumination, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning
