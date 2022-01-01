Menu
2017 Volvo XC90

46,618 KM

Details Description Features

$45,987

+ tax & licensing
$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2017 Volvo XC90

2017 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum Ultra Low Kilometers!

2017 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum Ultra Low Kilometers!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

46,618KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8092783
  Stock #: F4CB8B
  VIN: YV4102PK1H1106323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CB8B
  • Mileage 46,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle was bought and service with us at Volvo Cars Winnipeg!
- Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Front Seats
- 10 Speaker Audio System
- Power tailgate
- Air Quality System / Clean Zone Interior Software
- Full LED Headlights
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
1213# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
GVWR: 2750 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Tires: P235/60R18
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Security System
Compass
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Seat-Memory
MOMENTUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 12.3" Full Graphical Instrument Cluster, Interior High Level Illumination, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

