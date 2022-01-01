2017 Volvo XC90

$45,987 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

F4CB8B VIN: YV4102PK1H1106323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,618 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.33 Axle Ratio 1213# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs GVWR: 2750 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Tires: P235/60R18 Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System Compass Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 6-Way Driver Seat 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Mobile hotspot internet access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Fixed Bucket Bucket Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer A/V remote digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-3rd Row Seat-Memory MOMENTUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 12.3" Full Graphical Instrument Cluster, Interior High Level Illumination, Full LED Headlights w/ABL, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.