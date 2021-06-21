2018 Acura MDX

Sale $40,000 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7480518

7480518 Stock #: F44YJH

F44YJH VIN: 5J8YD4H62JL800193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 40,018 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters grade logic control and hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.