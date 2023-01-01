2018 Acura MDX

Sale $38,990 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 66,914 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4.33 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,575 kgs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), grade logic control and hill start assist Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Distance Pacing Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat including 2-way power lumbar support w/2-position memory and 10-way power adjustment passenger's seat including 2-way power lumbar support Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna A/V remote 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 2 Wireless Headphones Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor LIFT HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters grade logic control and hill start assist Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

