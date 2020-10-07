2018 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.