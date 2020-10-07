Menu
2018 Acura RDX

27,201 KM

$33,485

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

Elite ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

27,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6091224
  • Stock #: F3NRME
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H73JL802818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazingly low mileage on this very well kept and maintained local RDX Elite! Loaded with all the goodies like Navigation, camera, leather, Lane Keep Assist and more!!!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

