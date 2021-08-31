Menu
2018 Acura RDX

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Tech | No Accident | One Owner |

2018 Acura RDX

Tech | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7661077
  Stock #: F47J7G
  VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL803048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Smart Device Integration
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
BLUETOOTH AUDIO
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
In-Dash CD Player
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Siri Eyes Free
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor
AcuraLink Assist Emergency Sos
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
USB device connector
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage
Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers
Acura Nav

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

