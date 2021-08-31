2018 Acura RDX

$30,991 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7661077

7661077 Stock #: F47J7G

F47J7G VIN: 5J8TB4H59JL803048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Interior remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Smart Device Integration Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS BLUETOOTH AUDIO Power Lift Gates Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror In-Dash CD Player Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Lane Keeping Assist Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Siri Eyes Free Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor AcuraLink Assist Emergency Sos Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor USB device connector Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers Acura Nav

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.