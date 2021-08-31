+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
Looking to stand out from the crowd of BMW's and Mercedes sedans? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport sedan that just arrived on trade with All-Wheel Drive and a very long list of features including: heated contrasting red leather seating, 8.8 inch screen w/navigation, remote start, heated steering wheel, back-up camera and more. Plus you get the following options: * Panoramic Sunroof ($1595) * Red Brake Calipers * Harmon Kardon Sound System ($1200) * Bi-Xenon Headlights ($1000) * Driver Assistance Static Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Path Detection ($1000) * Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus Package w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure System & Forward Collision Warning ($1500) * Preferred Package w/19 Inch Rims & Red Brake Calipers ($2500)As an added bonus, this sport sedan includes a set of winter tires at no extra charge!
