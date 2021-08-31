Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

50,461 KM

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Sport w/Sunroof & Driver Assistance Package *Local Trade*

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Sport w/Sunroof & Driver Assistance Package *Local Trade*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

50,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7971581
  • Stock #: 213861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Red/QV Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to stand out from the crowd of BMW's and Mercedes sedans? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport sedan that just arrived on trade with All-Wheel Drive and a very long list of features including: heated contrasting red leather seating, 8.8 inch screen w/navigation, remote start, heated steering wheel, back-up camera and more. Plus you get the following options: * Panoramic Sunroof ($1595) * Red Brake Calipers * Harmon Kardon Sound System ($1200) * Bi-Xenon Headlights ($1000) * Driver Assistance Static Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Path Detection ($1000) * Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus Package w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure System & Forward Collision Warning ($1500) * Preferred Package w/19 Inch Rims & Red Brake Calipers ($2500)As an added bonus, this sport sedan includes a set of winter tires at no extra charge!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
FRONT TUNNEL CARGO NET
DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna
DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON 35W HEADLAMPS
RED/QV BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TROFEO WHITE TRI-COAT
TI LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Air Quality System Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch
Requires Subscription
DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Front & Rear Solar Control Glass Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning
WHEELS: 19" X 8" DARK 5-HOLE ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT -inc: Front & Rear Sport Fascias Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Manual Adjustable Thigh Support Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Leather-Wrapped Spor...
CARGO CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Grocery Bag Hooks Cargo Net Cargo Tie Down Loops

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

