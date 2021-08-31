2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

$40,000 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 4 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7971581

7971581 Stock #: 213861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Trofeo White Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Red/QV Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50,461 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Forward Collision Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS FRONT TUNNEL CARGO NET DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON 35W HEADLAMPS RED/QV BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS TROFEO WHITE TRI-COAT TI LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Air Quality System Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch Requires Subscription DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Front & Rear Solar Control Glass Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning WHEELS: 19" X 8" DARK 5-HOLE ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT -inc: Front & Rear Sport Fascias Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Manual Adjustable Thigh Support Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Leather-Wrapped Spor... CARGO CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Grocery Bag Hooks Cargo Net Cargo Tie Down Loops

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.