2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

40,475 KM

Details

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport How Cool Is This!

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport How Cool Is This!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

40,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6347516
  • Stock #: F3R88N
  • VIN: ZASFAKNNXJ7C05378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silverstone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Look what we just got in! Our first Alfa Romeo, very exciting. The history of Italian automotive in an SUV! Oh Mamma Mia this is so a nice! Local one owner trade!
Features that are ready for winter? Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Front Seats * Heated Exterior Mirrors * Factory Remote Start * There is also two sets of floor mats-20 inch alloy wheels-panoramic roof-power tailgate-rear park assist camera-navigation-Harman Kardon Audio System-power front seats-dual exhaust-locking wheel nut....
Awesome looking SUV and balance of warranty included! Clean Car Fax of course-check out our free link

Vehicle Features

Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
MP3 Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

