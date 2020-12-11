2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Vehicle Features

Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Safety Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Rear Seat Audio Controls Convenience Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

