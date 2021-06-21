Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

39,697 KM

Details Description Features

$36,951

+ tax & licensing
$36,951

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti | Heated Steering | Remote Start | 8.8" Touch w/Nav |

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti | Heated Steering | Remote Start | 8.8" Touch w/Nav |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$36,951

+ taxes & licensing

39,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7366988
  • Stock #: F43HBH
  • VIN: ZASFAKBN3J7B64905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alfa White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Bright 10-Spoke Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

