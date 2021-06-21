2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

$36,951 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 6 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7366988

7366988 Stock #: F43HBH

F43HBH VIN: ZASFAKBN3J7B64905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alfa White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,697 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Interior remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Bright 10-Spoke Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.