2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Listing ID: 8281632 Stock #: F4E5V5 VIN: ZASFAKNN1J7B64526
Exterior Colour
Stromboli Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4E5V5
Mileage
55,100 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L 280HP I4 DI Turbo
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,379 kgs (5,247 lbs)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8.8" Infotainment Display
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.