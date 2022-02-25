2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

$40,984 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8281632

Stock #: F4E5V5

VIN: ZASFAKNN1J7B64526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stromboli Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4E5V5

Mileage 55,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 63 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L 280HP I4 DI Turbo COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,379 kgs (5,247 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Wheel Well Trim Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8.8" Infotainment Display Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Rear Seat Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

