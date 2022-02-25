Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

55,100 KM

Details Description Features

$40,984

+ tax & licensing
$40,984

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport 4 New Tires!

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport 4 New Tires!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$40,984

+ taxes & licensing

55,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8281632
  • Stock #: F4E5V5
  • VIN: ZASFAKNN1J7B64526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stromboli Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4E5V5
  • Mileage 55,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Want to stand out from the crowd? Check out our near new Alfa Romeo Stelvio!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 280HP I4 DI Turbo
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,379 kgs (5,247 lbs)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Wheel Well Trim
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8.8" Infotainment Display
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

