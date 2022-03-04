Menu
2018 Audi A4

57,415 KM

Details Description Features

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv | Driver Assistance Package | S-Line Package

2018 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv | Driver Assistance Package | S-Line Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

57,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8629370
  Stock #: 261630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to get into a low KM luxury sedan with lots of features at a budget friendly price? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi A4 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in desirable Progressiv trim! You get heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, Bluetooth, dual power seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera w/parking sensors, navigation and foot activated trunk release. As an added bonus this Glacier White Metallic sedanincludes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package w/19 Inch Rims & Sport Seats ($1700) * Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & Top View 360 Degree Camera ($1500)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense Rear Audi Side Assist Rear Cross Traffic Alert Top View Camera
S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: interior and exterior badging and stainless steel door sills Wheels: 8.5J x 19" 5-V Spoke Titanium Finish Sport Suspension Black Headliner Tires: 245/35R19 Performance Stainless Steel Pedals Brushed Aluminum Inlays Fr...
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

