$34,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2018 Audi A4
Sedan Progressiv | Driver Assistance Package | S-Line Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8629370
- Stock #: 261630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,415 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to get into a low KM luxury sedan with lots of features at a budget friendly price? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi A4 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in desirable Progressiv trim! You get heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, Bluetooth, dual power seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera w/parking sensors, navigation and foot activated trunk release. As an added bonus this Glacier White Metallic sedanincludes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package w/19 Inch Rims & Sport Seats ($1700) * Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & Top View 360 Degree Camera ($1500)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.