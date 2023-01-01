$36,000+ tax & licensing
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan
2018 Audi A5
2018 Audi A5
Coupe Quattro AWD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
13,341KM
Used
- Stock #: F4X3B9
- VIN: WAUPNAF52JA003323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,341 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Backup Camera
- Sunroof
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Heated/Cooled Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Power Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
180w Regular Amplifier
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
10-Speaker Audi Sound System
Audi music interface w/USB connectivity
Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display -inc: Bluetooth
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
SiriusXM satellite radio and MMI touch
