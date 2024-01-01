Menu
The 2018 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Its elegant design, powerful engine, luxurious interior, and advanced technology make it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and sophisticated vehicle. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a long journey, the A5 Sportback promises a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable. The spacious cargo area and flexible seating arrangements make it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Audis commitment to safety and innovation ensures that you and your passengers are well-protected and connected at all times.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li> <li>Heads-Up Display</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.3-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.0L I4 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

76,250 KM

Details Description

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik

Watch This Vehicle
11954358

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,250KM
VIN WAUFNCF52JA006701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Its elegant design, powerful engine, luxurious interior, and advanced technology make it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and sophisticated vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long journey, the A5 Sportback promises a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable. The spacious cargo area and flexible seating arrangements make it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Audi's commitment to safety and innovation ensures that you and your passengers are well-protected and connected at all times.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Garage Door Transmitter
  • Heads-Up Display

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8.3-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Audi A5 Sportback