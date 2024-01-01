$32,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0 TFSI quattro Technik
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,250KM
VIN WAUFNCF52JA006701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Its elegant design, powerful engine, luxurious interior, and advanced technology make it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and sophisticated vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long journey, the A5 Sportback promises a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable. The spacious cargo area and flexible seating arrangements make it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Audi's commitment to safety and innovation ensures that you and your passengers are well-protected and connected at all times.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Garage Door Transmitter
- Heads-Up Display
- Surround View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- 8.3-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
