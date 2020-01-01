2018 Audi A5 Sportback

WAS $62,823 - SAVE $9,589 on this low KM DEMO today! Rates as low as 0.9% available plus Certified warranty available up to 160,000km! Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this top of the line Technik model including: * Head up display * Panoramic sunroof * Heated AND ventilated leather seating * Virtual cockpit * Top view camera system * LED headlights * Bang & Olufsen sound system