2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik *DEMO*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik *DEMO*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,577KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429545
  • Stock #: 18874895-D
  • VIN: WAUCNCF54JA095559
Exterior Colour
Ibis White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

WAS $60,073 - SAVE over $13,500 today on this DEMO 2018 A5 Sportback with the top of the line Technik Package! 0.9% financing available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view camera system, navigation, a powerful Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Requires Subscription
  • IBIS WHITE
  • NATURAL GREY OAK INLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

