Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

58,880 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Comfort Seating *Local*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Comfort Seating *Local*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 7001951
  2. 7001951
  3. 7001951
  4. 7001951
  5. 7001951
  6. 7001951
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

58,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7001951
  • Stock #: 255040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fresh trade: a 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi A5 Sportback with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This gorgeous Moonlight Blue Sportback was bought new and fully serviced here ta our dealership and include sa long list of standadrd features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, sunroof, 360 degree top view camera system, power tailgate, heated steering wheel premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and much more! As an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Advanced Driver Assist Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Departure System ($2100) * Comfort Seating w/Ventilated Sport Seats ($1350) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Heated Rear Seats ($350) * Oak Gray Inlays ($600)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2020 Audi Q7 Technik...
 6,873 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic
2019 BMW M4 Competit...
 2,894 KM
$94,000 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX RX 350...
 51,346 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory