2018 Audi A6
3.0L Technik S-Line, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Navi, Bose Audio, NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN TITLE

2018 Audi A6

64,100 KM

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A6

TECHNIK

12870245

2018 Audi A6

TECHNIK

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,100KM
VIN WAUJ8AFC4JN076066

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D5E4C3
  • Mileage 64,100 KM

3.0L Technik S-Line, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Navi, Bose Audio, NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN TITLE


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

