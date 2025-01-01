$19,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T quattro Sport Premiu
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Camouflage Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 011788
- Mileage 64,422 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****WOW LOCAL AUDI Q3 IS HERE! SOLD AND SERVICED IN MANITOBA! 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AM FM, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLACK WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, SAFETY, SERVICED AND READY TO GO!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $19,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Remote CD: DVD audio / single disc, Remote CD location: glove compartment, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Window trim: aluminum, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
204-509-0008