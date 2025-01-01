2018 Audi Q3

Menu
Account
Sign In
Vehicle Description ***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****WOW LOCAL AUDI Q3 IS HERE! SOLD AND SERVICED IN MANITOBA! 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AM FM, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLACK WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, SAFETY, SERVICED AND READY TO GO! *****VALUE PRICED AT $19,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Remote CD: DVD audio / single disc, Remote CD location: glove compartment, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Window trim: aluminum, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2018 Audi Q3

64,422 KM

Details Description Features

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Sport Premiu

Watch This Vehicle
13119335

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Sport Premiu

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 13119335
  2. 13119335
  3. 13119335
  4. 13119335
  5. 13119335
  6. 13119335
  7. 13119335
  8. 13119335
  9. 13119335
  10. 13119335
  11. 13119335
  12. 13119335
  13. 13119335
Contact Seller

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,422KM
VIN WA1JCCFS4JR011788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Camouflage Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 011788
  • Mileage 64,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****WOW LOCAL AUDI Q3 IS HERE! SOLD AND SERVICED IN MANITOBA! 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AM FM, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLACK WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, SAFETY, SERVICED AND READY TO GO!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $19,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Remote CD: DVD audio / single disc, Remote CD location: glove compartment, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Window trim: aluminum, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: aluminum, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Alternator: 140 amps
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Window trim: aluminum
Bumper detail: rear protector
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Remote CD location: glove compartment
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Parking sensors: front / rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Remote CD: DVD audio / single disc
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van 203,432 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE WHEELCHAIR VAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE WHEELCHAIR VAN 232,500 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit 150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Transit 150 XLT 249,343 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2018 Audi Q3