+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Komfort Quattro AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic.
It's equipped with features such as Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!.
This Audi Q3 has No Reported Accidents!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2