2018 Audi Q3

25,740 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

Komfort 2.0T QUATTRO | SUNROOF | NAVI

2018 Audi Q3

Komfort 2.0T QUATTRO | SUNROOF | NAVI

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

25,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863973
  • Stock #: F3X121
  • VIN: WA1ECCFS3JR010830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,740 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Komfort Quattro AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic.


It's equipped with features such as Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!.

This Audi Q3 has No Reported Accidents!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Wheels: 7.0J x 18" 5-Double Spoke Design

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

